‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares New Photo Of Baby James On Instagram

See how big he's gotten!

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon welcomed their first child together, the second for the Teen Mom OG star, earlier this year and on Tuesday, she posted a new photo of her baby boy.

On Instagram, weeks after telling her fans and followers how happy she is with her growing family, Portwood gave fans a close-up look at her son.

“Beautiful baby James,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

At the end of last month, Portwood posted an image of her oldest child, 9-year-old daughter Leah, holding her baby boy and in the caption, she told her fans and followers that she was so lucky to have such great kids.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these two beautiful and loving babies in my life. And yes I still look at booboo as my little baby,” she wrote. “More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

As fans may recall, Portwood began dating Glennon around this time last year after meeting him on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where she attempted to reconcile her past relationship with Matt Baier.

Although Portwood faced tons of backlash for hopping out of her relationship with Baier and into a new romance with Glennon so soon after, she didn’t let the negativity get her down and by September of last year, she was expecting a baby with her new man.

On Teen Mom OG, Portwood was seen learning of her pregnancy news during a vacation with Glennon in Hawaii.

Throughout Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s romance, the couple has been seen traveling between Portwood’s home in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Glennon’s home in Malibu, California. However, after starting a family together, the couple appears to be spending more time in Indiana than on the West Coast.

When Portwood and Glennon return for the new season of Teen Mom OG, fans will likely watch as the couple adjusts to their new lives as parents to a baby boy. As for what’s next for the couple, it’s hard to say. Although they did jumpstart their relationship with a baby, Portwood isn’t currently engaged and said months ago that she was in no rush to tie the knot with her partner, according to E!.

Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and their co-stars are expected to return to MTV for the eighth season of Teen Mom OG later this year.