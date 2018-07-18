Kendall Jenner Allegedly Parks Ferrari In A Handicapped Parking Space And This Isn’t The First Time

Being famous doesn’t necessarily give you a hall pass to park wherever you want.

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner recently came under a little bit of fire when she was photographed getting into her vehicle outside of a restaurant in Bel-Air. But there was only one problem with the spot in which the model was parked — it was a handicapped spot, met for people with disabilities. In front of Jenner’s Ferrari is a sign that clearly reads that there will be a $250 fine for anyone who parks there without a proper pass. When Jenner’s team was questioned as to why the model decided to park her car in the handicapped space, they insisted that it wasn’t the fault of the 22-year-old and instead pointed the finger at both the paparazzi and the valet staff at the restaurant.

“Kendall’s car in the handicap spot. Kendall ran and jumped in the car when she saw the paparazzi instead of waiting for valet to bring her car to her,” a rep for Jenner said.

But in the photographs taken by the media outlet, there does not appear to be a valet sign or person in sight, which may be why some are taking offense to Jenner’s choice in parking space. In the images, Jenner looks comfy and causal in a brown crop top and matching pair of sweatpants. The outfit is reportedly from Kanye West’s Yeezy collection and the top alone will set you back $242. Pair that with Jenner’s $250,000 vehicle and that’s quite the expensive collection.

Kendall Jenner's $250k Ferrari appears to be parked in disabled spot outside Bel-Air restaurant https://t.co/ggcbL1N98V — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 18, 2018

And surprisingly, this is not the first time that Jenner has been accused of parking in a handicapped parking space. Back in 2016, Jenner was photographed getting into a Range Rover that is again, clearly parked in a spot that is for handicapped people only. Photos show Jenner entering the passenger side door as she dons a pair of glasses and stares down paparazzi.

And these two instances are not the first time that a Jenner has made the news for a handicapped related issue. In 2015, Kylie Jenner received a ton of backlash for a controversial photoshoot. According to People, Jenner appeared on the cover of Interview Magazine, where she was dressed from head to toe in black while sitting in a wheelchair. Many people took offense to the image, including Ian Ruder, who is the senior editor of New Mobility.

“It’s disappointing to see people fall back on the tired and totally untrue idea that being in a wheelchair is limiting. I think most wheelchair users, myself included, would tell you that our wheelchairs are empowering and enable us to fully live our lives.” https://twitter.com/BuzzFeed/status/679029114775334913

Interview later responded with a statement of their own, explaining the use of the wheelchair while also apologizing to anyone who took offense.

“Our intention was to create a powerful set of pictures that get people thinking about image and creative expression, including the set with the wheelchair, but our intention was certainly not to offend anyone,” they said in a statement.

No matter what they Kardashian/ Jenner clan is doing, they always get people to talk about them.