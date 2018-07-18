Champagne lovers unite at this Berkshires estate.

Lenox, Massachusetts, in the Berkshires is home to some of the last gilded mansions in the region, and one of them, Blantyre, has been turned into a top-flight resort. It was already a wonderful place, with 110 rolling acres and a spa, but now they have added a champagne salon to attract Dom Pérignon fans.

Town & Country says that Blantyre has gotten a “multi-million dollar upgrade” that features a Dom Pérignon Champagne salon. The champagne vintner has partnered up with Blantyre and helped give the salon special appointments that make it a space fit for the champagne giant.

Linda Law, who recently bought Blantyre and oversaw the restoration says that Dom Pérignon shares the same commitment to providing guests with a unique experience.

“Dom Pérignon, like Blantyre, has a strong sense of heritage and commitment to delivering memorable, unparalleled experiences.”

The salon has an intimate indoor area called “La Cave,” as well as an outdoor deck patio called The Cloisters, which seats 24 in a garden atmosphere. Additionally, Blantyre has a formal dining area (which serves a five-course dinner each night) as well as a more casual space with lighter fare.

Blantyre Resort opened the first ever Dom Pérignon salon in North America just last month, right before the 4th of July (and of course Bastille Day). Even those who have had Dom Pérignon elsewhere are in for a new experience as Blantyre will offer exclusive selections of the champagne, including Vintage Trinity, Dom Pérignon 2006, P2 Vintage 2000, and Rosé 2005.

Blantyre Resort says that in the champagne salon also features caviar service in a unique environment.

“Its clever ‘Tin to Table’ menu features an upscale twist on caviar in a casual and laid-back setting, surrounded by the estate’s carefully manicured flora.”

Blantyre Resort is the first hotel in the United States to become a member of Relais & Châteaux. Relais & Châteaux is a group of 560 independent hotels around the world which have unique and individual relationships with their clientele.

“Relais & Châteaux is established around the globe, from the NapaValley vineyards and French Provence to the beaches of the Indian Ocean. Relais & Châteaux members have a desire to protect and promote the diversity of the world’s cuisine and traditions of hospitality. They are committed to preserving local heritage and the environment, as encompassed in the Charter presented to UNESCO in November 2014.”

The five-star property is now fully open for business for the high season in the Berkshires.