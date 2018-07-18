David Beador And Lesley Cook Make Joint Appearance With His Kids After Affair Claims On ‘RHOC’ [Photo]

David Beador and his girlfriend stepped out in Orange County on Tuesday night.

David Beador and Lesley Cook stepped out with his three kids, 16-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, on Tuesday night in Orange County, California.

Just one day after Tamra Judge suggested that David and Lesley’s romance began before his marriage to Shannon Beador came to an end, the couple enjoyed a dinner date with his children at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Newport Beach.

Radar Online shared photos from David and Lesley’s night out on July 18 and on Lesley shared a photo of her own on her Instagram story. In Lesley’s post, she shared a selfie of herself and her boyfriend at the restaurant and revealed that actor Bruce Willis and his family were seated nearby.

In Radar Online‘s photo, David and Lesley were seen standing outside of the restaurant as his kids chatted amongst themselves and made their way to their car with a to-go bag.

Hours before their outing, Lesley spoke to the outlet about Tamra’s claims against her, insisting that she and David did not meet in October of last year as Tamra suggested.

“Tamra lied about us meeting in October,” she explained. “I assume that she did this to create more drama and bring in viewers, but it is 2018 and this type of bullying needs to stop.”

Following Monday night’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lesley took to her Instagram page to deny meeting David in October and revealed they had actually met in December. She then accused Tamra of lying for the sake of a storyline on the show.

Lesley Cook / Instagram

“He was commenting on her posts in October,” Tamra revealed to Shannon on Monday’s episode.

“After I found out that David had a girlfriend, of course, I started stalking her and I saw that they had been communicating as far back as maybe even when they were married,” Tamra added.

David Beador went public with his relationship with Lesley Cook earlier this year, just months after he and Shannon called it quits on their marriage after 17 years and three children. At that point, the couple began sharing photos of one another from time to time but due to the backlash, David ultimately chose to delete his page.

As for Shannon, she’s been dating new men in the months since her split but hasn’t gone public with anyone recently.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.