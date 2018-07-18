Did You Miss Seeing Bruce Springsteen On Broadway? You’re In Luck, He’s Headed To Netflix

Springsteen on Broadway is one of the hottest tickets in New York (well, maybe next to Hamilton), but if you aren’t able to make it to the Walter Kerr Theatre before the show closes Dec. 15, 2018, well don’t worry because you’ll soon be able to see it when it comes to Netflix, reports Entertainment Weekly. The show, which won a special Tony Award this year, is part autobiography and part concert, and fans have been going crazy for it. The show has The Boss performing the same solo acoustic setlist, along with anecdotal life stories, since last October. Now, a recorded version of Springsteen on Broadway will be coming to Netflix this December.

“The filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway is directed by Emmy winner Thom Zimny, and produced by the same team that produced the theater show, including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr,” reports EW.

Considering that the Broadway show was only going to be an eight-week run, it’s become quite a phenomenon. The huge hit has been renewed three times with tickets very hard to come by for diehard fans. The night of the final performance is when the filmed version will become available for fans on Netflix worldwide.

So what will be next for Broadway when this incredible show comes to the end? There has been speculation that Madonna may decide to take up residency there next, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

“This is something I’m exploring right now: the idea of doing a show that doesn’t travel the world, but stays in one place and utilises not only humor and the music in a more intimate setting but other people’s music, as well, and other entertainment,” Madonna is quoted as saying, adding that she is still in the process of coming up with ideas.

Part of that speculation that she would choose Broadway over Las Vegas was fueled by the fact Madonna has a house in New York. Also, the actress/singer was spotted attending Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show, even though she tried to go unnoticed. While Madonna has never been known as a big fan of The Boss, that doesn’t mean she isn’t — but there may be a bigger chance that she attended his show to take notes, trying to figure out what might work for her show if she’s to do the same thing. And if she does, you can bet those tickets will sell out at lightspeed.