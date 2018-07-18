‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, May 17: Emma Confronts Zoe, Wyatt Holds Sally Back

The reason why Zoe is really in LA becomes very clear.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 19 states that fierce confrontations abounded as Emma (Nia Sioux) confronted Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) had to get between Sally (Courtney Hope) and Zoe to prevent her from physically assaulting her. Fury and hurt feelings came to light as the hurt parties aired their grievances and realized how they had been used.

Xander (Adain Bradley) had a sneaky suspicion that the person sending the threatening messages on the HTFT website was his ex-girlfriend, Zoe. He told Hope (Annika Noelle), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Sally and Katie (Heather Tom) that he thought she was not targeting Hope, but rather had her sights on Emma. Sally then remembered that Wyatt had just employed a British mural painter and asked to see a picture of the girl. She then confirmed that Zoe was working at Wyatt’s and called him to stall her when she came around. Xander also messaged Emma according to a recap, via She Knows Soaps.

In the meantime, B&B viewers will remember that Zoe had followed Emma to the Bikini Bar. They chat, but when Emma got up to leave, Zoe asked her not to leave. Emma asked her for her name but she responded by saying that she is sure they would see each other again.

Xander pieces together that Zoe is the girl who has been working at Wyatt's and who has befriended Emma.

Zoe arrived at Wyatt’s house, and because he had been warned by Sally, he tried to stall her by making awkward conversation. She got to work on the mural and when she was nearly finished, Wyatt sent Sally a text message.

Thorne and Katie apologized to Sally, and when Emma arrived back at the office she is questioned. Xander informs her that her new British friend is his ex-girlfriend. Sally received Wyatt’s message and rushes back to the beach house. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Thorne, Emma, and Xander accompanied her there so that they too could confront the internet troll.

Zoe wanted to leave but Wyatt was stalling her. She was just waiting to be paid so she could leave. Wyatt used the gap to pretend he did not know where his checkbook was, but Zoe caught on that he was stalling because he could always just have paid her online. The Spencer heir was then forced to pay her.

Sally arrived just in time, with the Forrester crew on her heels. Sally is so furious that she physically goes to attack Zoe, but Wyatt restrains her. They accuse Zoe of using Sally’s computer to make the threatening posts. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.