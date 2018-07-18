‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Still Engaged To Final Pick, Hasn’t ‘Pulled An Arie’ Says Reality Steve [Spoilers]

'The Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin hasn't dumped her final rose pick in order to reunite with her runner-up like Arie Luyendyk Jr. did, details Reality Steve.

Becca Kufrin’s final rose ceremony will air in just a few more weeks and Bachelorette spoilers tease that she will end this season engaged and with the guy she thinks is the man of her dreams. There have been some rumors floating around that she has started to have some doubts post-filming, and gossip king Reality Steve is weighing in with the latest scoop he’s heard.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, some supposed insiders have claimed that Becca Kufrin has started to feel some regret in the decision she made at her final rose ceremony. Previous Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that in the episodes ahead, Kufrin will eliminate Jason Tartick in Episode 9, leaving Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen as her final two men. She then chooses Garrett and leaves the Maldives engaged to him.

The Bachelorette viewers know that Becca was initially Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s pick, but about six weeks after they got engaged, he decided he’d made a mistake. He dumped Becca and reconnected with runner-up Lauren Burnham, and the two have since revealed they are getting married in January. Naturally, it’d be very juicy if Becca ended up following a similar path.

According to Reality Steve’s latest blog post, however, fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for this to happen. He says that based on information from his sources, Becca and Garrett are still together and engaged. Reality Steve explains that he hasn’t heard about any kind of split between Kufrin and Yrigoyen and he insists that she is not on the verge of reuniting with Blake Horstmann.

Despite that, Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that he doesn’t feel all that confident that Becca and Garrett would last. As any of the blogger’s followers know, he is rarely confident in the potential for any franchise couple to end up married, so this isn’t unusual. However, in the case of Kufrin and Yrigoyen, there may be some additional obstacles.

Recently, Garrett faced some backlash when it came to light that he’d had some controversial activity on Instagram. He has since apologized, and Becca seemed to back him up in comments she made to the media and on social media. However, many think that his prior Instagram activity demonstrates that he and Becca have significant differences in values and that these could present a major obstacle in making their relationship work in the real world.

Shortly after getting engaged, Kufrin told ABC News that she wanted someone honest, loyal, carefree, and non-judgmental. Does Yrigoyen still represent those things to the Bachelorette star or are the two already drifting apart? Reality Steve will surely share additional spoilers about the status of this relationship if it changes anytime soon and fans will be anxious to see how Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are doing when their finale airs.