Bethenny Frankel And Carole Radziwill’s Feud Heats Up In Colombia On ‘RHONY’

What's going on between the women?

The Real Housewives of New York City will be seen enjoying a cast trip to Cartagena, Colombia during tonight’s new episode of the show but unfortunately, things between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill remain strained.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s show shared by Entertainment Tonight on July 18, the women of the Bravo TV reality series are seen gathering for a group meal when they begin discussing a speed dating adventure they had been involved with earlier on in the trip.

As fans of the show will recall, a man at the event flirted with a number of the women, including Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel, and Ramona Singer, but ultimately chose to embark on a one-on-one date with Radziwill.

“He’s running game,” Frankel said in response to Brian’s selection. “That guy is running game.”

“What’s the big deal?” Dorinda Medley asked. “It’s not like he slept with three women.”

“No, he’s friends with Bethenny, he went on a date with me…” Radziwill replied.

“We’re not friends. We’re definitely not friends,” Frankel interjected.

Frankel’s comment came as a surprise to Radziwill, who quickly informed Frankel that Brian had described their relationship as friendly to her. Still, Frankel insisted that things between her and Brian weren’t friendly and asked Radziwill why she would believe Brian over her.

Frankel then referred to Brian as “Tom 2.0,” citing the former husband of LuAnn de Lesseps, Tom D’Agostino Jr., who was accused of cheating on de Lesseps before their short-lived marriage took place.

Innocent or guilty? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

In her Bravo TV confessional, Radziwill continued to rant about the issue and suggested Radzwill was trying to mark her territory with Brian, even though she didn’t want to date him.

“Carole wants to, like, piss all over this guy and stake her claim with something I don’t want,” she fired at her former friend. “It’s weird.”

Later in the scene, Frankel said that it was unusual for someone to be circling one group of women during a speed dating event and suggested Brian was acting smug, as if he had won a prize with Radziwill.

“Where the hell is this coming from?” Radziwill asked in her own Bravo TV confessional. “I did nothing that would elicit such venom and nastiness and constant judgment.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.