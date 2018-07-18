Mother Azzie Watson Charged With Letting Men Rape Her 2-Year-Old Daughter, Toddler Tested Positive For STD

The young girl also had the drug methamphetamine in her system, police say.

Missouri mother Azzie Watson is facing felony charges after police say she let men rape her two-year-old daughter on a series of occasions, leading the toddler to test positive for a sexually transmitted disease and for the drug methamphetamine.

As Fox 4 Kansas City reported, the toddler was taken to a hospital for the reported rape and Watson told police that she watched two men rape her daughter. The woman said she took the toddler back to the scene of the crime 10 more times after the first rape, saying the girl was raped close to five times in total.

Watson later said in a jailhouse interview that the story about the girl being raped was a lie because she was fearful of her boyfriend, but detectives informed the mother of the girl’s positive test for an unspecified STD and for meth in her system. Doctors examining the young girl also found metallic objects embedded in both of her feet.

Police said Watson admitted to using meth but did not know how her daughter could have contracted an STD.

The disturbing details of the allegation against Azzie Watson are similar to another recent case that gained nationwide attention. In Georgia, 25-year-old mother Morgan Summerlin was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for allowing her five and six-year-old daughters to be raped by men in exchange for money.

Defense attorney claimed that Summerlin herself was a victim of serial sexual abuse and asked for leniency. She had originally faced up to 140 years in prison for charges that she allowed the men — including a 78-year-old — to rape the young girls. The men were also charged and convicted of raping the young girls.

Morgan Summerlin, 25, would take her girls – aged five and six- to the homes of men where they'd be sexually abused in exchange for cashhttps://t.co/2CoO77xN1l — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) June 7, 2018

Local police said it was one of the most disturbing cases that they could remember.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,” District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement. “I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Summerlin will not be eligible for parole during her two decades in prison and will also serve 10 years on probation after her release in 2038, 11 Alive reported.

Azzie Watson faces three counts of child abuse and one count of child endangerment for allegedly letting men rape her two-year-old daughter. Police have not said if they had a suspect or suspects for the alleged rape of the toddler.