Christie Brinkley Stuns In White One-Piece Bathing Suit For ‘Social Life’

The 64-year-old supermodel seems to be aging in reverse.

Christie Brinkley is white hot. The 64-year-old mom of three is showing that she still has what it takes to be a supermodel four decades after her heyday as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl. Brinkley recently posed for a sexy shoot for the Hamptons’ luxury magazine, Social Life. The new photo shoot features several shots of Christie in tonal white attire that plays off her American girl good looks.

Brinkley looks like a combination of fellow blonde beauties Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson in some of the shots. One photo, which you can see below, features Brinkley wearing a high-neck white one-piece cut-out suit and pale pink heels.

In the accompanying interview, Brinkley revealed that one of her favorite things to do is sit around a bonfire with her family and friends.

“I love them, and my favorite thing is when we all sing songs together. I also love sitting on a boat fooling around. There is nothing better than being together whether you are singing, laughing, or talking,” the model said, according to the Daily Mail.

Of course, this isn’t Brinkley’s first Social Life shoot. Last year the top model posed for the mag for several jaw-dropping shots including one pose where she is completely nude on the beach, covering herself up with just one large palm leaf by L’Atelier Rouge. Brinkley even struck a bathing suit pose with her two daughters for the photo spread, according to People.

Brinkley, who was has been married four times—to French artist Jean-François Allaux, singer Billy Joel, real estate developer Richard Taubman, and architect Peter Cook—is known for her age-defying looks. When she turned 60 in 2014, Brinkley celebrated her milestone birthday with a photo shoot and interview for People magazine, posing in a bright blue bathing suit for the celebrity magazine’s cover.

At the time, Brinkley revealed she was even looking forward to the often dreaded 6-0 number, telling People, “I feel on top of my game.”

Still, the top model stopped short of donning a bikini for her 60th birthday photo shoot out of respect for her kids, Alexa, Sailor, and Jack.

“My kids would be so embarrassed!” Brinkley said. “In private I may wear a bikini, but at the public beach with my kids I would change bathing suits because they do not want to be hanging out with some old broad in a bikini.”

In celebration of her 2018 Social Life spread, Christie Brinkley will host the 7th Annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala this weekend at the Bridgehampton Historical Museum.