‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thurs. July 19: Schemer Bill Delightedly Plots, Fashion Show Prep Underway

New B&B spoilers reveal that Bill couldn't be more thrilled that Hope is pregnant.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 19 promise that the action will start revving up now that the HTFT fashion show is coming together. Nerves are frayed but the air will be fraught with excitement as Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) returns to make sure the show goes off without a hitch. However, it seems as if Bill (Don Diamont) is also excitedly planning his next move.

Don’t for one second think that Bill is not excited about the impending birth of his newest grandchild. However, unlike Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), he probably has a completely different agenda to the doting grandmother-to-be. From the moment that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) told his father that Hope (Annika Noelle) was expecting, Bill realized that this could be the gap he was waiting for. Even Wyatt saw that his father’s obsessive streak, which he had just apologized for, was returning and he reminded him that Steffy is now off limits.

Although Bill agreed, his first stop was to Steffy’s house where he went to sympathize about Liam’s newest addition. In fact, in Bill’s mind Hope’s pregnancy grants him permission to pursue Steffy with a renewed vigor, and according to Bold and the Beautiful that is exactly what he is planning to do.

B&B viewers know that Bill has had this constant refrain of Hope and Liam belonging together and that Steffy deserves better than his “walking ping pong ball” son. The pregnancy now draws Liam and Hope closer together, leaving Steffy open to his cause. He has long advocated for them to build a life together. But could that ever happen?

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps,“Bill starts pursuing his agenda again.” He will also try to dig up dirt on his son, so that he can use the situation to his advantage. In Friday’s episode, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will also battle his conscience as he decides whether to go through with his boss’s latest request.

At Forrester Creations, everyone is rushing around as preparations for the relaunch of Hope For The Future are underway. Of course, nobody is as anxious as Hope and she will, of course, be double-checking Thorne’s (Ingo Rademacher) designs and make sure that Emma (Nia Sioux) has nailed the dance routine.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Friday’s cliffhanger episode will feature a spectacular fashion show that will have a surprising showstopper. Be sure to tune in to B&B every weekday on CBS.