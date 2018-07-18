Veteran Indie Rock Band Minus The Bear Announces Split And Farewell Tour

Seattle based indie rockers Minus The Bear announced yesterday they would be calling it quits after 17 years of music and six albums.

Pitchfork reports the band made the announcement in a Facebook post to their fans yesterday. “After almost two decades of writing and touring the world together, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives as Minus the Bear,“ writes the band. “We could have never predicted the wild journey about to begin. We’ve accomplished so much over the past 17 years, and we are grateful for the experience….Your support weathered us through storms that easily could have scuttled the band. Throughout the years, it’s you who kept us going. We cannot thank you enough.”

The band will tour across the country this fall and will also be releasing a 4 track EP titled “Fair Enough”, the title track of which is available for streaming now. The EP is slated for an October 19th release via Suicide Squeeze Records.

The band’s farewell tour will kick off on October 9th in Nashville, TN and run through December with stops in New York, Boston, Asbury Park, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Tampa, FL. The band’s final show will be in their hometown of Seattle at the Showbox on December 14th.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 26: Musician Jake Snider from the band Minus the Bear performs during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2008 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“These final shows are a celebration for the community of fans who gave us so much through years of dedication. We’ll be digging deep in the MTB catalogue and we are honored for the opportunity to play our hearts out for you one last time.“

Minus the Bear formed in 2001 and currently consists of Jake Snider, Dave Knudson, Cory Murchy, and Alex Rose, as well as touring member Joshua Sparks. Over their career the band has released six studio albums, opened for fellow Seattle rockers and 90’s rock legends Soundgarden during their pre-Lollapalooza show.

The band is known for their singles such as “The Game Needed Me,” Knights,” “Steel and Blood,” and “Last Kiss”. The band’s last studio album VOIDS was released last year and reached no. 7 on the U.S. Indie album chart.

The name “Minus the Bear” comes from an inside joke among the band members. The name refers to the popular 1970’s television series B. J. and the Bear. Lead singer-guitarist Jake Snider explained that the originated after a friend of the band had gone on a date. “One of us asked him afterwards how the date went. Our friend said, ‘You know that TV show from the ’70s, B.J. and the Bear? It was like that… minus the Bear.’ That’s the straight truth.”

For a full list of dates to the band’s farewell tour visit their official website here.