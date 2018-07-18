Netflix has started sharing stills of the new stars

This has been a good week for fans of the hit Netflix series The Crown who desperately want just a little peek at the new actors in the starring roles for season 3. All of the lead roles have been recast for the third installment of The Crown, and this recasting has pushed the next season’s debut into 2019.

PageSix shared two new photos provided by Netflix today of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon. These roles were previously played by the award-winning Vanessa Kirby, and Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode.

Helena Bonham Carter, queen of the costume drama will play Princess Margaret in her middle years for seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. When she agreed to take the role, she admitted she was in awe of Kirby’s portrayal.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

If the photo is any indication, Bonham Carter is fully embracing the role of Princess Margaret down to her cigarette holder. Be ready to see the bad girl side of the queen’s sister in season 3.

When we last left the character on The Crown, Princess Margaret, and Antony Armstrong-Jones had married and added the titles of Lord and Lady Snowdon. Ben Daniels is excited to take over the role and has posed for his first official photo, complete with camera.

“Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man. I’m really looking forward to playing him.”

This is the second offering from Netflix this week, as on Monday they shared the first photo of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. Colman, who was best known to American audiences for her role in Broadchurch opposite David Tennant will now embrace the role of the queen put in place by Claire Foy who was amazing in the first two seasons.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it. A proper ‘just one more’ feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She’s an incredibly hard acct to follow. I’m basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!”

Though we are still waiting to see Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, The Irish Sun is saying that the role of twenty-something Prince Charles has been cast, and he will be played by Josh O’Connor of the PBS show The Durrells.

Fingers crossed for a photo of the new Prince Philip later this week.