Woman Accused Of Biting Off Party Host’s Nose, Swallowing It After Being Asked To Leave For Being Too Drunk

The victim passed out during the attack and didn't realize her nose was missing a chunk until she woke up in an ambulance.

Jessica Collins just really wanted another drink, police say.

The Texas woman was arrested for allegedly biting off a parry host’s nose and eating it after the woman told Collins she couldn’t have another drink and asked her to leave a party. The incident took place last week in the town of Conroe, where authorities say Collins and some mutual friends were enjoying a night out at a bar. When the party turned back to a friend’s house, Collins apparently reached her limit, ABC 7 reported.

Collins allegedly demanded more alcohol and cigarettes and a victim named Tatiana, the next door neighbor to another friend where Collins had been staying, said no and then asked the 41-year-old to leave.

This led Jessica Collins to grow infuriated and attack the woman, the victim recalled. Tatiana claimed that Collins grabbed her by the hair and yanked her to the ground, where she then sank into her nose with her teeth. Tatiana said the attack happened too quickly for her to fight back.

“All I [can] remember is the taste of blood in my mouth,” Tatiana, told KTRK-TV. “I was screaming, like, ‘I don’t have a nose! I’m 28 years old and I don’t have a nose anymore!’ ”

Tatiana passed out from pain after her nose was bitten off, ABC 7 reported, and it wasn’t until she came to later in an ambulance that she realized part of her nose was gone.

The victim said she has been traumatized by the attack, remaining in her bedroom as she does not feel safe anywhere outside.

To make matters worse, doctors told Tatiana that she needs plastic surgery to repair the bitten-off nose, and must get it within two weeks or she could face more serious complications. But Tatiana said she does not have health insurance, leaving it unclear if she will be able to undergo the procedure.

That led some of Tatiana’s friends started a GoFundMe page (complete with a graphic picture of the woman’s nose with a chunk missing) to raise money for the procedure. The campaign seems to be a success, raising more than $17,000 in one day for a surgery that will cost about $12,000. The campaign continued to gather donations, with many saying they felt sorry for the woman and her disfiguring injury.

Jessica Collins was charged with assault causing bodily injury for allegedly biting off the party host’s nose and swallowing it. She has been released from jail on $1,000 bond.