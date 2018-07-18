Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ About Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship Drama With Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick is reportedly happy that his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is having some relationship drama with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to a July 18 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself in a floral thong bikini to Instagram. Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, commented on the post saying, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” He later deleted the post, but it seems that Scott Disick is loving all the drama in the couple’s relationship at the moment.

“Scott is thrilled over this. He’s convinced it’s a sign that there’s trouble brewing between Kourtney and Younes and nothing would make Scott happier,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that Disick is “perfectly happy” with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, but that he really hates seeing the mother of his three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with another man. So he is relishing all of the headlines hinting that there may be some trouble in paradise for Kardashian and Bendjima.

“Scott’s perfectly happy with Sofia, but he still can’t stand seeing Kourtney with someone else. It drives him crazy that Kourtney is so happy with her new boyfriend,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was not happy about Younes Bendjima’s post on her Instagram photo. Sources told E! Online that the reality TV mom “doesn’t appreciate” her boyfriend making harsh comments via social media for everyone to see, and that she has tried to explain to him in the past that social media is apart of her job and brand.

“Kourtney doesn’t appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She’s frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn’t going to stop doing what she’s doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it,” the insider revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima recently took a three-week vacation to Italy together. During the final leg of the trip, Scott Disick said goodbye to his kids and sent them off to vacation with their mother. Meanwhile, he and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, headed to Greece for a romantic getaway of their own.

It seems that both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are happy in their relationships. However, Scott may still have a hard time coming to terms with losing the mother of his children to another man.