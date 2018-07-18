‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Reveals How David Reacted To Jeff Lewis Reading His Text Messages On His Radio Show

David Beador wasn't happy to hear that Shannon's friend read messages he sent to her on air.

Shanon Beador’s husband berated her in a series of text messages months ago and shortly after he did so, her longtime friend Jeff Lewis read his shocking statements on his radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. Understandably, David wasn’t happy about his decision to do so and during Monday’s Watch What Happens Live, Shannon described his reaction.

“He actually texted Jeff for weeks and then Jeff would read those nasty texts on his radio show. So, you know, lets all learn a lesson here, people. Don’t text. That stays as evidence forever,” Shannon explained to Andy Cohen, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives of July 18.

As the outlet revealed, David lashed out at her in a series of messages earlier this year, calling her a “fat a**” and telling her that he was “disgusted” by her. He also slammed her for spending her days in bed and said he was “so tired” of dealing with her.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Shannon has been struggling with her weight for the past couple of years but lately, she’s been doing her best to get back into shape after putting on 40 pounds at the end of 2016, when Vicki Gunvalson claimed she had told her that David had been abusive towards her.

In addition to working out and eating right, Shannon has had the support of a trainer in recent months and seems to have slimmed down substantially in new photos, including one a photo posted earlier this week on Instagram.

After announcing the end of her marriage last year, Shannon Beador focused on her kids and her new line of meals with QVC before going on a few dates with potential suitors. However, despite having seemingly gone public with a new man in May at a Poison concert in Irvine, California, she is currently single.

During Monday’s Watch What Happens Live, Shannon’s friend and co-star, Tamra Judge, spoke about her new life as a single woman and even joked that she had a date in the audience at the taping.

Although Shannon wouldn’t confirm or deny whether she was actually seeing someone new during the show, she did share an image of herself enjoying a meal with two men on Instagram after filming wrapped on the episode.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.