Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Shoulders In Form-Fitting Striped Dress At MLB All-Star Game

Jennifer Lopez just can't wear anything bad at all.

Jennifer Lopez is standing by her man as she accompanied him to the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. She walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to watch the National League and the American League battle it out on the ball field, according to The Daily Mail. The pop singer looked amazing in a skin-hugging number that she chose for this event.

Lopez sizzled in a black and white striped dress that hugged her toned waistline. It featured long sleeves and was off the shoulders in a flattering way. She wore her long brunette hair swept up into a tight knot for a perfect summery style.

These two lovebirds are one of the hottest couples these days that everyone is talking about. They are still going strong in their relationship after a year of dating. Some people have even mentioned just how perfect they seem to be together. They aren’t in much a rush to walk down the aisle. Jennifer previously mentioned that she and Alex are taking it slow. They are in a good spot right now.

A-Rod took to his Instagram to reveal an intimate moment between him and JLo at the All-Star game. No, there isn’t any PDA going on, but they are seen in what looks to be a deep conversation between them. The former baseball star toted that he was thrilled to have his girl by his side sharing the game with her.

“When she visits, it’s never “work.” So much fun sharing the 89th MLB All Star Game experience with this one.”

Another snapshot that the father-of-two posted was that of them together when they arrived in D.C. Jenifer Lopez was looking relaxed wearing a sparkling silver short outfit accented with a colorful wrap-around skirt. She also had on silvery strappy high heels to bring on the heat to this number. Rodriguez was chilling in a white shirt and pants with an army green puffy vest as he stood with his arm around her.

The World of Dance judge has found her peace, according to a recent report by People. They each have two kids who have all become good friends, almost like real siblings. The couple has been spending some time this summer just hanging out with them. The fact that they both put their families first may just be what is a very important element that seals their amazing relationship.