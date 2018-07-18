‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Kelly Dodd Offers An Update On Her Post-Divorce Life In Her Blog

How is Kelly Dodd doing post-split?

Kelly Dodd offered fans an update on her post-divorce life in her latest blog entry for Bravo TV.

Following Monday night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly opened up about how she’s been coping with her September 2017 split from former husband Michael Dodd and discussed how their daughter, Jolie, is handling the breakup.

“What can I say? Divorce looks good on me!” she wrote. “When Michael and I split, we sold our house, and I actually found a new place right down the street. I refuse to leave the beach. I love it too much, and I didn’t want Jolie to have to adjust to a new neighborhood. She’s coping really well with everything that’s gone on, and I couldn’t be more proud of her maturity. We raised a good kid!”

As fans may have seen weeks ago, Kelly confirmed that she and Michael were co-parenting Jolie quite successfully and even said they were really great friends less than one year after their marriage came to an end. Kelly also told a fan that it was nice that she and Michael were able to spend time with Jolie as a family.

Continuing on to her fans and followers on her Bravo TV blog, Kelly said that she’s been feeling liberated and much happier since splitting from her now-ex-husband last year and noted that she’s a “more positive” version of herself now that she’s single.

As for the messy split her co-star Shannon Beador is going through with her soon-to-be-ex-husband David, Kelly said that every breakup has an “ugly side” and added that “divorce is hard.” She then revealed that because divorce can be a costly event, it can often bring out the worst in people. That said, Kelly hopes that Shannon will make it through her ugly split and begin to find out who she is outside of her marriage.

“We wrap so much of who we are in the context of our families. I just think that life is short, and it’s important to keep moving forward. I think it’s the best thing for the kids to be around happy parents, and sometimes you’re just happier when you go your separate ways,” she explained.

At Benihana!! A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson butted heads during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County after Kelly learned that her friend and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, had enjoyed a double date with Michael Dodd and another woman. As the show continues, fans will learn where the two women stand with their relationship today.

To see more of Kelly Dodd, her family, and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.