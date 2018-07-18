Former ‘Bachelorette’ Desiree Hartsock Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Chris Siegfried

Although some things have been easier with her second pregnancy, Hartsock is working extra hard to try to get ahead before the baby arrives.

Desiree Hartsock and her husband Chris Siegfried are expecting their second baby! The Bachelorette alum says they are both joyful about her pregnancy and more prepared than they were the first time around. The nerves may not be as bad as they were the first time she was expecting, but one thing is different – she’s working.

The 32-year-old bridal gown designer and author told Us Weekly that she’s working extra hard in anticipation of the baby’s arrival, trying to work ahead. “I’ve been putting in the work,” she told the magazine. As any working mother will say, however, work doesn’t stop when she gets home. Asher, Hartsock’s first child with Siegfried, is 20-months-old now, an age where he is still a handful. Luckily, she has the support of Chris, who says he cooks as much as he can so the expectant mother can relax as much as possible. When asked about whether his wife is having cravings, he answered that she is. Currently, she craves “Italian sandwiches and vinegar.”

At less than two years, Asher doesn’t quite understand what’s happening or what’s going to change around the house. Hartsock explained, “We’ll say ‘Where’s the baby?’ And he’ll point to my stomach, but I still don’t think he understands, but he’s doing it.”

There's another baby joining Bachelor Nation. Desiree Hartsock and her husband Chris Siegfried are expecting their second child in January! https://t.co/mONXPDloMj — E! News (@enews) July 18, 2018

One thing that is easier the second time around is simply the experience. The couple has a better idea about what to expect and doesn’t have to buy a million things like they did when Hartsock was pregnant with Asher. She said that she and her husband of three years were “so cautious and scared” when she came home from the hospital with their first baby. Those feelings should be less this time.

Hartsock announced her pregnancy to Instagram followers Wednesday morning with a photo of her, Chris, and Asher.

Whether or not they want a third baby is still up in the air at this point. Hartsock said, “I think that’s a bridge we have to cross after this one. We might be OK at two, but you need an army with more kids!”

Desiree and Chris met on Season 9 of The Bachelorette. They married in 2015 in a church ceremony that took place in Palos Verdes, California. In celebration of her second Mother’s Day this year, People reported that the family-of-three took a trip to Chris’s hometown of Portland, Oregon for a family barbecue followed by a massage for Desiree.