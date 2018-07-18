Victoria Beckham Isn’t A Fan Of Son Brooklyn’s ‘Sex’ Sweatpants

Victoria Beckham wasn’t a great fan of her son Brooklyn’s recent fashion choices as noted during a post on her Instagram story, showing her fans that although she is all about style trends, she’s still a mom first.

The singer turned fashion mogul posted a photo of her handsome son wearing a pair of black sweatpants that appeared to have the words “sex town” printed on them.

Her response? She put a smiley face with a vomit face emoji over the photo.

The Mirror reported that Brooklyn has decided to defer his four-year course at New York City’s Parsons School of Design after bagging an internship with a “prestigious photographer” in the UK. A source told the publication that the handsome son of Victoria and David Beckham was “homesick.”

The source also noted that Brooklyn “adores his family, in the end, it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it – and the prospect of a terrific internship.”

The teenager had set his sights on the prestigious school, based in New York’s Greenwich Village, after releasing his book of photos, What I See, last year.

Apparently, mom, Victoria was thrilled at the idea that her son was returning home to their clan.

The Mirror reported, “Victoria is absolutely delighted at the news and couldn’t contain herself when it was all coming to plan – to have Brooklyn back under the same roof is a dream come true for her.”

Victoria regularly shares photos of her children on social media. She recently posted several pictures on Instagram for her husband’s birthday in early May, including a sweet post of the former soccer star with his three younger kids. She also helped their oldest son Brooklyn surprise his dad by showing up to a birthday lunch unannounced and the sweet video of the moment was a viral sensation.

David and Victoria Beckham are parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6. The pair welcomed Brooklyn in March 1999. The then 4-month-old served as the ring bearer at their wedding. The couple later welcomed son Romeo in September 2002, son Cruz in February 2005 and daughter Harper in July 2011.

The budding photographer recently paid tribute to his family, sharing a snap of his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper while on holiday with the foursome and his parents at an undisclosed location on Instagram.

Love you guys xx A post shared by bb???? (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:36am PDT

“Love you guys,” he captioned the snap of the foursome posting in front of an ocean backdrop. Romeo quickly reposted the photograph on his own Instagram, adding: “Siblings are the best.”

The Mirror reported that Beckham is currently dating Lexy Panterra, 29, a dancer and YouTube star.