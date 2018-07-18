David Spade Talks About Kate Spade In New Interview, Calls Her A ‘Beautiful, Lovely, Great Spirit’

David Spade honors his late sister-in-law in a touching new interview.

Since the unexpected passing of his sister-in-law Kate Spade, David Spade is remembering what a remarkable person she was in a new interview. Earlier this morning, Spade sat down with Good Morning America, where he had nothing but amazing things to say about Kate. Robin Roberts conducted the heart-wrenching interview where David was quick to open up and let fans know what a beautiful person that his sister-in-law truly was. He also took time to discuss how the family is currently doing, according to US Magazine.

“[Our family is doing] as good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously,” Spade said. “She really made an impact.”

In the interview, Spade also recalled the fact that a lot of his female friends would dress differently if they knew they were going to see Kate, who was obviously a multi-talented designer.

“They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet. They would be like, ‘Is Katie coming? Is Katie gonna be there?’ And if [she was], it was a whole new wardrobe. Katie was very sweet. She knew that they were doing that, and then she would … say some compliment. And when I’d say, ‘You don’t dress up for me,’ they’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s her and you’re you.'”

Spade later confessed that if he kept on talking about his late-sister-in law, he may not be able to compose himself, but he did have some incredibly profound words to end his thoughts about Kate.

“She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that obviously will be missed,” Spade said in closing.

As the Inquisitr shared on June 5, Spade was tragically found dead in her Park Avenue home in on New York City’s Upper East Side. Law enforcement sources later confirmed that the designer was found around 10:20 a.m ET, and had hanged herself. The fashion designer left behind a husband, Andy Spade, and a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

It was reported by the Inquisitr that Spade and her husband were having some marital problems prior to the suicide. According to the report, Spade and her husband Andy were living separately as they were having some difficulties with the creative direction and finances for their recently launched spinoff brand, Frances Valentine, which was named after their daughter.

But at the time of her passing, Andy released a lengthy statement and had nothing but kind words to say about his late wife.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” he started the statement.

Kate was just 55-years-old at the time of her passing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.