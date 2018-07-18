Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle Threatens Her With Dad’s Death

"If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg!"

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is now dragging the family even further through the mud, this time threatening Meghan their father’s death.

Every family has that one person – or that whole side of the family – that the rest of the family wishes would just shut up. And for Meghan, that’s her father’s side. Her dad, Thomas Markle, has been trying his best to make it all about him before, during, and after the wedding. Her half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., made a fool of himself during the wedding as well. And now her half-sister, Samantha, is at it as well, this time with a series of suspiciously-timed tweets.

As Cosmopolitan reports, Samantha Markle used to be known as Samantha Grant – that is, until she got a book deal and took on her more famous half-sister’s name. Despite her enthusiasm for publicity, she keeps her Twitter account private. Nevertheless, at least one of her followers took screenshots of her Tuesday night tweets, and sent them to the media. And in those tweets, she let loose with a barrage against the Duchess.

In response to photos of Meghan and Harry attending an event in honor of Nelson Mandela, Samantha had this to say:

“Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman.”

And in another, she invoked their father.

“If our father dies, I’m holding you responsible, Meg!”

Meghan Markle’s half sister Samantha will be on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” & she gave Wendy the tea. https://t.co/2wE5dpd2Mt pic.twitter.com/Koa900peyY — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 16, 2018

As The Daily Beast notes, Samantha hasn’t seen her half-sister in a decade. Nevertheless, ever since news broke that Meghan was getting married to Prince Harry, Samantha has been publicly attempting to drag her sister’s name through the mud. She’s accused her of being both a gold-digger and a publicity-hound, for example.

And, she’s planning a “tell-all” book. Originally titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, it’s now been changed to In The Shadows of The Duchess. And of course, as The Daily Beast notes, it’s just a “coincidence” that Samantha’s tweet storm came out in advance of the upcoming book.

As for Thomas Markle Sr., he continues to embarrass his daughter, and even today the news broke that he would stop giving embarrassing interviews to the media if Meghan would just call him.

Meghan, for her part, has fit perfectly into her new life as a Royal. But for a couple of minor mistakes – forgivable mistakes, considering she’s new to this – she has lived up to expectations and then some.