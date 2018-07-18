Is Vicki Gunvalson Still Dating Boyfriend Steve Lodge? She Confirms Relationship Status On Instagram

Are Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge still together after going through tough times during 'RHOC' Season 13?

Vicki Gunvalson and boyfriend Steve Lodge went though tough times during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County but luckily, they made it through.

This week on Instagram, after facing breakup rumors during filming on Season 13, Gunvalson shared a photo of herself and Lodge and confirmed that their relationship is very much intact.

“Thanks [Steve Lodge] for accompanying me today for my press day in LA. Damn you are [fire],” she wrote in the caption of her July 16 photo.

“I know I shaved this morning, what happened?” he asked in response.

According to some of Gunvalson’s fans and followers online, Lodge appeared to have had work done, but according to Gunvalson, he would never do anything to his face, not even Botox. As for her, she suggested that a new procedure would soon be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In the comments section of the photo below, Gunvalson told a fan who asked about a potential face lift to “stay tuned.”

As fans may have seen in the preview clips for The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson and Lodge face marriage pressures throughout the upcoming episodes and at one point, Gunvalson’s co-star, Tamra Judge, encourages Lodge to get serious and take the next step with Gunvalson.

While Lodge appeared to be completely unreceptive to the idea as he stormed out of the lunch date they were on when Judge dropped the marriage comment, the pressures on Gunvalson and Lodge’s relationship didn’t end their relationship and currently, the couple appears to be quite happy with one another.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge began dating one another in 2016 after Gunvalson’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Books Ayers came to an end. As many will recall, Gunvalson received tons of backlash due to her relationship with Ayers and his lies about a cancer diagnosis.

Although Gunvalson stuck by Ayers’ side throughout his false claims to her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orang County, she ultimately decided to end their relationship in August 2015 and announced their split to her fans and followers on Facebook.

While Gunvalson and Lodge don’t appear to be engaged at the moment, Gunvalson has made it clear on a number of occasions that she would love to get married again.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.