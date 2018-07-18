‘Fixer Upper’ Stars ‘Pushed To The Limit’ After Baby Birth, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Will their marriage be able to withstand the challenges of raising five kids and a massive home improvement empire?

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are allegedly being “pushed to the limit” since the birth of the couple’s fifth child, Crew Gaines, according to a new report published by Radar Online.

The HGTV stars are reportedly putting on a “happy face” according to the Radar report following the baby’s birth, but the duo’s challenges have reportedly doubled since they happily welcomed their gorgeous baby boy.

Insiders reportedly revealed to Radar Online that the weight of raising five kids, plus the demands of their massive home improvement empire have put a huge strain on the couple’s happy relationship.

Baby Crew was born on June 21. A source allegedly said that after his birth, “[Joanna and Chip] have been stretched to the limit, and people close to them say this may be the final straw that breaks the back of their relationship.”

“Frankly, Chip and Jo don’t think they can hide their problems anymore,” the source continued to Radar. “They’ve been pushed to exhaustion.”

The insider also stated to Radar that the couple’s marriage is “falling apart.”

Chip and Joanna, who have been married 15 years, have built a massive home improvement empire which includes merchandise that is sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target, a bed-and-breakfast, books, the quarterly magazine Magnolia Journal and a home improvement business.

The couple is also parents to Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 12.

The twosome has not hinted at any marriage trouble in their latest series of Instagram posts, where they shared sweet photos of baby Crew.

Joanna Gaines shared a new photo of herself and Crew relaxing on the couple’s porch to her Instagram account, with the HGTV star cradling her newborn son in her arms alongside one of the family’s pets. “Me + Crew + Cookie = love,” she captioned the sweet photo, as the pair sat with the family dog.

My heart is full.. A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Chip then posted a photo to Instagram of a sleeping baby Crew. “My heart is full…” Gaines captioned the photo.

Joanna Gaines revealed to People during her pregnancy that her children “couldn’t wait” to be a part of their new sibling’s life. “Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” said Gaines of being pregnant with Crew. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this.”

The proud mom has also been sharing lots of photos of the siblings with their younger brother on social media. She posted a sweet video of her daughters holding their baby brother in a backyard hammock as Gaines remarked, “Taking turns.”

Fixer Upper airs on HGTV.