Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Pregnant Hilary is sweetly revealing her baby bump on set.

Hilary Duff is giving fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump on social media. The pregnant actress and singer headed to Instagram on July 17 to give fans a look at her growing middle after announcing that she has a baby on the way, putting her baby bump on display as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Hilary – who is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with former husband Mike Comrie – shared the photo showing herself wearing a brown dress with black stripes while then draping a black blazer around her shoulders.

The snap appeared to be a throwback photo taken in her dressing room while filming for her TV Land series Younger.

Hilary then revealed in the caption that she snapped the photo of her baby bump while on set after finding it increasingly difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret toward the end of filming for the new season.

“New episode on tomorrow of @youngertv,” Hilary wrote on the social media site this week before referring to her unborn child as “babyB” and adding an upside down smiley face to her upload.

“This was towards the end of filming when babyB was getting harder&harder to hide,” she then added in the caption of her baby bump photo.

The bump-baring photo Duff shared with her close to 10 million Instagram followers came as she opted to keep her middle a little more covered while stepping out with her boyfriend, singer Matthew Koma, this week.

The couple, who announced that they’re expecting their first child together last month, were spotted out about together on July 16 where the former Lizzie McGuire actress kept her baby bump more under wraps in a baggy black t-shirt as the couple walked their dogs together.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The latest baby bump photo also comes around three weeks after Inquisitr shared that Duff gave her fans a glimpse at her gender reveal party.

Though the star already confirmed that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby girl, she shared a video showing their reaction to finding out the gender of their unborn child. The sweet clip also featured her son, Luca, who also appeared to be pretty surprised about his baby sister.

Hilary and Matthew first announced the baby news in early June.

People reports that the twosome shared the exciting news with a sweet photo on Instagram showing Koma planting a kiss on Duff’s cheek.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Hilary told her fans.

Duff’s boyfriend also shared the same photo on his account, writing alongside his upload, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother … @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”