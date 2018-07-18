Shannon Beador Reveals How Her Daughters Feel About David Beador’s New Girlfriend, Lesley Cook [Photo]

What do the girls think of Lesley Cook?

Shannon Beador spoke of her estranged husband’s new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, during Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

According to a report shared by The Daily Dish on July 17, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was asked about how her daughters feel about David Beador’s leading lady during the show after admitting to feeling hurt by the new romance on the premiere of Seaon 13.

“They’re okay with it,” she told host Andy Cohen of her 14-year-old twins, Stella and Adeline.

“Sophie’s meeting her tomorrow night for the first time,” Shannon added of her 17-year-old child.

“It’s understandable that at some point he’s gonna move on, but to know that I’m so easily replaceable within a couple months… and it hurt, and I cried a lot,” Shannon said of David during Monday’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon and David’s divorce plans were confirmed at the end of last year and just months later, David went public with new girlfriend Lesley during a trip to Las Vegas. Since then, he and his girlfriend have been spending tons of time with one another in Southern California, where they share a love for fitness.

Months ago, Shannon opened up to The Daily Dish about her strained relationship with her estranged husband, admitting that while she and David haven’t been on good terms since their 2017 split, she has high hopes for their future.

“My relationship with David today is no bueno. It is not good. Hopefully when we settle everything there will be more of a friendliness,” Shannon said. “But my kids are doing well, as well as can be expected. We’re trying to co-parent. They’re spending a lot of time with their dad. We’re trying to do it 50/50, and I want him to be a part of their lives.”

Shannon Beador and David Beador showcased their marital issues for several years on The Real Housewives of Orange County but during Season 11, the couple seemed to be doing well. After going though a heartbreaking cheating scandal one season prior, Shannon and David renewed their vows in front of their friends and family members and appeared to be back on track. Then, after facing claims of abuse against David, their marriage became strained once again and Shannon began to suffer from weight gain.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.