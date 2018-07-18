Trump Diagnosis His ‘Haters’ With ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ For Criticizing His Putin Press Conference

After heavy criticism from all sides of the political spectrum, President Donald Trump addressed the Putin press conference on Tuesday stating that he had misspoken when he backed Russia over his own US intelligence agencies.

Trump then claimed on Twitter that his critics would prefer if he went to war with Russia and diagnosed them with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

According to the BBC, Trump said he had reviewed the transcript of the conference and realized he needed to clarify his controversial remarks.

“In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,” The President said on Tuesday.

“The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t’ or ‘why it wouldn’t be Russia’. Sort of a double negative.”

However, Trump has taken to Twitter to praise his own performance in the controversial press conference. The 71-year-old declared that only intelligent people enjoyed it. He went on to claim that his “haters” would have preferred a “boxing match.”

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

President Trump seems to have borrowed the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” from Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul who defended the President against the barrage of criticism.

Trump: People at "higher ends of intelligence" loved my Putin press conference https://t.co/GedlAlgsLd pic.twitter.com/ZgkM2D5GW9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2018

During an interview on CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, where Paul claimed the backlash against Trump was over Hillary Clinton losing the election.

“Any country that can spy does, and any country that can meddle in foreign elections does. All countries are doing this, but we’ve elevated this to a higher degree, and we’ve made this all about the sour grapes of Hillary Clinton losing the election, and it’s all about partisan politics now. This is truly the Trump derangement syndrome that motivates all of this.”

Among Trump’s critics were usually reliable allies such as Newt Gingrich and the Fox & Friends hosts. Republicans including Paul Ryan, Lindsay Graham, and John McCain slammed Trump’s statements at the Putin press conference.

Prior to the Helsinki summit, The Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian spies, accusing them of hacks on the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Top intelligence official leaving Trump National Security Council: report https://t.co/UKUu0RumXa pic.twitter.com/towcBe2Ep4 — The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2018

A photo revealed that a handwritten note emphasizing that “there was no collusion” was included in Trump’s prepared remarks when he walked back the comments he made backing Russia at the press conference.

Proponents of the President has claimed that Russia’s attempts to interfere in the elections did not affect the voting result.

There is no evidence that President Trump colluded with Russians during the 2016 Presidential elections.