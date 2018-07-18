Meghan Markle’s Brother Pens Letter To Queen, Fears Tragedy For Sis Like Princess Diana Says Radar Online

The alleged note makes some shocking claims.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr. has allegedly penned a letter to Queen Elizabeth where he relays his fears for his sister’s life, afraid she will be swept up in the royal family and fall prey to a tragedy like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Radar Online reported that they are in possession of a letter Markle Jr. wrote to the Queen which claims “loved ones are terrified she’ll go to an early grave — just like her husband’s mom, Princess Diana if she refuses to fall in line with the royal family.”

The letter alleges that Markle Jr. has “begged” the Queen to look after his sister while she is under the watch of Kensington Palace.

Radar posted text from the alleged letter, which reportedly states, “Meghan’s dream was to be a princess someday like Diana. It would also be sad to see Meg’s dreams broken if she were to fail in her new position and disappear from the royal family.”

There has been no formal comment from the royal family that such a letter exists or that the Queen has received such correspondence from Markle’s half-brother.

Markle’s family continues to try and remain in the spotlight since being shunned from her wedding to Prince Harry, formally giving the former Suits star the title of Duchess of Sussex.

Markle’s half-sister Samantha raged at Meghan in a Twitter rant after she and Prince Harry were seen at a tribute to Nelson Mandela in England. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met friends and family of the anti-apartheid campaigner who died in 2013, including his grand-daughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.

Arthur Edwards/Pool / AP Images

Cosmopolitan reported that Samantha Markle tweeted, “How about you pay tribute to your own father? Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies I am holding you responsible Meg!”

She followed the scathing tweet with, “Glad you have too much time to galavant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be?”

Also speaking to the press regularly is Markle’s father Thomas Markle, Sr. who recently said to TMZ that he will keep talking to the press until Markle and Prince Harry acknowledge him.

He revealed to TMZ, “I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story. Apparently, that interview [with TMZ days before the royal wedding] put the royal family in their silence mode… so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”