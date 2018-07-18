‘Big Brother’s’ Swaggy C Reveals Plans To Move In With Bayleigh Dayton After Season 20 Wraps

The 'BB20' lovebirds will make a nest together in the real world.

Big Brother contestant Swaggy C didn’t win the Season 20 jackpot, but he may have won the game of love. Days after his eviction from the CBS reality show, the ousted BB20 contestant revealed to Us Weekly that he plans to continue his romance with fellow houseguest, Atlanta flight attendant Bayleigh Dayton, in the real world by living together.

“It’s crazy but we talked about moving in with each other after the show ends,” Swaggy, whose real name is Chris Williams, told Us. “When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best.”

Swaggy C, 23, recalled that he and Bayleigh, 25, had been the “boyfriend and girlfriend” labels since day 10 in the house, and he explained why he was attracted to her from the get-go.

“It’s her personality,” Swaggy said. “How much she actually cares for me, aside from the game, in terms of me bettering myself. She’s genuinely concerned about that and not so much her physical attraction, so that’s the main thing that attracted me to her.”

While the Big Brother lovebirds will make a nest together once Bayleigh leaves the Big Brother house, Swaggy draws the line at a quick marriage, saying that would be further down the road.

Hold up! #BigBrother stars Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton plan to move in together. Read his Q&A. https://t.co/J4u20cITYa — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 17, 2018

Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen previously told Entertainment Tonight that Big Brother has spawned more marriages than the ABC dating show, The Bachelor. To date, the CBS summertime reality show was the meeting place for now- married couples Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, and Danielle Donato and Dominick Briones. In addition, last season’s showmance, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, are currently engaged.

But Chen did say that she thinks Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton may have moved too fast.

“They did jump in too soon, but that’s Big Brother,” Chen said, before adding, “You can’t help who you fall in love with.”

While it seems as though Swaggy C and Bayleigh’s relationship got serious really fast, the Connecticut day trader previously explained to CBS host Julie Chen that they did the math after being together 24/7 in the Big Brother house, and based on the number of hours they actually spent together it’s comparable to the timeline of a real-life relationship.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.