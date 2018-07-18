Princess Eugenie Copying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Wedding By Doing This

There will be several similarities between the two sets of nuptials.

Princess Eugenie and fiance Jack Brooksbank are taking a page from the wedding of her cousin Prince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle by copying several of the unique things the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did on their May 2018 wedding day for the couple’s own October nuptials.

According to the official Twitter account of Prince Andrew The Duke of York, the father of Princess Eugenie, the soon-to-be-married couple are inviting members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for their wedding to share in their joy on their “special day.”

The Duke of York announced that 1,200 people will be welcomed into the grounds to witness the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the service, and see the newlyweds depart after exchanging vows on October 12th.

This new tradition follows in suit with the wishes of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to invite members of the public to join in the celebration of their own wedding day at the same venue in May.

The bride and groom will also embark on a carriage ride on their big day, just as Markle and Prince Harry did.

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson, will marry her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on October 12th at Windsor Castle

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank will invite members of the public to join in the celebrations of their wedding on Friday 12th October,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

“The attendees will view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch as the Bride and Groom depart St George’s Chapel at the end of the ceremony,” the remarks continued.

“The newly married couple will then undertake a short carriage procession through part of Windsor High Street. The carriage will process through the grounds of Windsor Castle, departing via Castle Hill to proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the Castle via Cambridge Gate.” the statement concluded.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple is inviting representatives of the charities they support, and members of the local community in Windsor, as well as children from the local schools Princess Eugenie attended.

There have not yet been any official remarks from Buckingham Palace regarding the royal wedding party or other attendees of the event as yet.