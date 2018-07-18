Taylor Swift Celebrates National Snake Day As Fans Troll Kim Kardashian

Taylor was getting in the snake spirit as her fans called out Kim.

Taylor Swift was clearly feeling the spirit of National Snake Day this week. Two years after Kim Kardashian infamously referred to the singer as a snake on social media, People reports that Taylor was fully embracing the title as she was photographed by paparazzi out and about in New York City wearing a snake themed outfit while many of her fans trolled the reality star.

The singer was snapped walking the streets of NYC in a red, white, pink, and black playsuit with her nails also painted black – but opted to add a unique accessory to her look.

Seemingly in celebration of Snake Day, Swift also had a Kate Spade faux-snakeskin backpack on her back which appeared to be a nod to the nickname the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bestowed on her.

Swift also acknowledged National Snake Day during a recent stop on her ‘Reputation World Tour’ in Cleveland this week, admitting to fans who gathered to see her perform that the day – which took place on July 16 – was her favorite.

Buzzfeed reports that a clip uploaded to social media by a fan and concertgoer shows Swift performing in front of a giant snake before she tells the crowd through the microphone, “Happy National Snake Day, my favorite day of the year!”

And while National Snake Day was clearly on Swift’s mind, it was also on the minds of her many fans, known as Swifties.

People reports that the Swifties trolled Kim Kardashian on Twitter in celebration of the big day, trending the hashtags #KimApologizetoTaylor and #TaylorSwiftWonParty on the social media site in reference to Kardashian calling the singer a snake.

Though Kim didn’t publicly respond to the wave of tweets from Taylor’s fans, it was two years ago that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star referred to Swift as a snake in a now infamous tweet posted on National Snake Day 2016.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian tweeted of Swift in 2016, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” alongside several snake emojis.

Earlier this year, Inquisitr shared that Swift opened up about the nickname she’d been given in an emotional moment on stage before performing her emotional song “Long Live.”

“Someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it,” Taylor told the crowd.

“I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes… I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

And Taylor’s clearly been taking her own advice, as she used the snake moniker multiple times in relation to her latest album, Reputation, sharing videos of the venomous reptile on social media ahead of the album’s release.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Swift also makes use of the animal in the staging for her ‘Reputation World Tour’ where Taylor even has a giant fake snake on stage with her every night.