‘America’s Got Talent’ Stunt Horrifies Audience After Husband And Wife’s Trapeze Stunt Turns Deadly

The act could have had serious consequences for the performing twosome.

Viewers of America’s Got Talent were stunned after a trapeze trick performed by husband and wife duo Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend went horribly wrong as the cameras rolled.

The couple, who have been married for six years, showcased impressive high-flying skills that were even more awe-inspiring as Tyce is legally blind in his right eye due to a progressive eye disease. For their act, the twosome performed an impressive series of tricks high in the air as the AGT stage was lit up with fire accents to increase the dramatic feel of their acrobatic feats.

For the act’s final trick, Tyce blindfolded himself as he hung upside down. He then prepared to catch his wife for a grand finale to a near-perfect performance.

Then in a shocking twist, after Mary fell backward so Tyce could catch her by her ankles, she slipped through his grip, falling heavily to the floor. The AGT audience and the judges screamed as Mary hit the ground. The show quickly cut to a commercial.

Also watching in the audience were Mary’s mother and 2-year-old son, Jaxx, who were witnesses as the horrifying incident unfold, according to People Magazine.

Thankfully, Mary landed on a heavy mat that was placed underneath the couple, ensuring a safer fall. After several agonizing seconds, Mary revealed to the crowd she was not seriously injured. As all this unfolded, Tyce watched from the air as his wife was injured until he could be brought to the ground safely.

The couple then told the judges that they wanted to try and do the trick again, but were told by actor Ken Jeong, who was guest-hosting for Tyra Banks, that a repeat performance would not be necessary.

“We would like to try the trick one more time,” Mary asked.

“No! It’s fine!” Judge Mel B yelled immediately. “It’s fine.”

“This is not America’s Got Perfection, it’s America’s Got Talent, nobody can do this,” he consoled the couple.

“You almost got hurt very badly and your first thought was ‘Let me do that again!’ only on America’s Got Talent does that happen,” Judge Howie Mandel stated to the couple after their performance.

Judge Simon Cowell then told the couple they would be moving forward to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, but not before noting, “I don’t think there’s ever been a singer on any of our competitions who’s been note-perfect. It doesn’t make them not amazing, it makes them human.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays on NBC.