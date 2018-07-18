Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Awkward Fake Tan Malfunction

Khloe appeared to have a bit of a tanning mishap in new photos.

Khloe Kardashian showed off what appeared to be a pretty awkward fake tan malfunction while out and about bowling in Woodland Hills, California, this week. Hollywood Life reported that the star looked to have undergone a spray tan or self-tanned herself before heading out for some fun with her family – only it looked as though her tan didn’t quite cover her whole body.

Candid paparazzi photos showed Kardashian bowling with sister Kim Kardashian and her 5-year-old daughter North West on July 17 while dressed in an all-khaki look, including a green T-Shirt, spandex shorts and a jacket tied around her waist.

Khloe was also showing off her glowing tan in her matching outfit, though as the outlet noted, she wasn’t showing off her glowing colour quite all over. Hollywood Life reported that the reality star was “suffering from a spray tan gone bad.”

Kardashian instead appeared to have a bit of a mishap, as her hands and the inside of her elbow appeared to be almost completely white while the rest of her arms and body were both looking pretty tanned.

But as a busy new mom to her 3-month old daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it’s no surprise that Kardashian may have washed off some of her tan on her hands.

Khloe hasn’t publicly commented on what appeared to be her accidental tan mishap, though she has been pretty vocal about her love of fake tan in the past.

Elite Daily reported last year that Khloe opened up about how she gets her tanned glow in a post on her app, where she revealed that she’s a fan of both spray tans and self-tanner to help her achieve her bronzed look.

“Spray tans give me life and I’m not sorry about it!” Khloe told her fans on her official app. “Self-tanner can camouflage all kinds of s**t.”

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Kardashian then explained why she’s such a fan of fake tan.

“When skin is darker, light doesn’t reflect off it as much, making it appear smoother all around!” she said.

The candid new photos of the reality star stepping out with a tan come shortly after Inquisitr reported that she opened up with her fans about motherhood.

Khloe spoke candidly about her new life as a mom to baby True on her app, where she confirmed that she’s already managed to lose a very impressive 33 pounds since giving birth in April.

“I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks,” Kardashian wrote of her recent post-baby weight loss. “But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds!”

She then added that she was “shocked” by how much weight she’s already managed to lose, adding that she credits her weight loss to a “combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”