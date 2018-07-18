Meghan Markle’s Dad Shares Birthday With Mandela, Wishes To See Her, Sister Says If Dad Dies ‘It’s On You Meg’

Samantha Markle unleashes wrath on Twitter, implying that she has time to honor Mandela but not her father.

Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father, turns 74 on July 18, coincidentally the same day that Nelson Mandela would have celebrated his 100th birthday. In a recent interview with TMZ, he told them that he won’t quit speaking to the press until the royal family acknowledges him.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I’m enjoying the fact that I can make the entire Royal Family not speak and maybe I can get a laugh out of the Duchess.”

As if that isn’t enough pressure to deal with her father’s ever-increasing need to be in her life, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister, Samantha, has gone on a Twitter tirade accusing Meghan of being cold, according to Daily Mail. She has even gone so far as to say that if their father dies, “it’s on you, Meg”

“Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman.” ‘If our father dies, it’s on you Meg’.

It seems as if two events sparked the older Markle’s harsh words: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition, and their father’s interview where he expresses a desire to be in his daughter’s life again.

According to Inquisitr, Markle recently declared that he was thinking of jumping on a plane to see his daughter. He has also said that she has not contacted him in two months and that he is worried about her. He complained that the Royal Family seems to be in silent mode, and he gave an interview to break the silence. Thomas appeared to defend his interview by saying that he was silent for an entire year before finally opening up to the press and revealing his story.

Prince Harry and his new bride were honoring Nelson Mandela at his centenary anniversary in London. The couple even met Madiba’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, according to Inquisitr. seems as if paying tribute to one of the world’s most beloved icons did not go down well with Meghan’s sister.

‘How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough’. Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father!’

It seems as if Samantha, who has called Meghan the “Duchess of Nonsense” was not impressed by her half-sister’s actions yesterday at all. It seems that she is particularly pained that her sister appears to be giving their dad the cold shoulder.