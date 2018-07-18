Marilyn Manson Announces New Tour Dates For 2018

Still touring with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson is staying on the road for the foreseeable future.

It seems Marilyn Manson, one of music’s most infamous shock-rockers, just can’t get off the road. Manson is currently on tour with Rob Zombie on the Twins Of Evil Tour: The Second Coming.

But being on tour hasn’t stopped Marilyn Manson from deciding what he wants to do once the tour is over. That answer appears to involve getting right back on the bus and going back on tour, at least for a short time.

According to Loudwire, Marilyn Manson recently tweeted out the dates of an upcoming tour, which includes three dates in Tennessee, two dates in Florida, and a single date in Alabama. Presales begin at 10:00 a.m. on July 18, with general sales beginning on July 20.

New USA tour dates. Presales begin 07/18 @ 10am local time until 07/19 @ 10pm. General on sale begins 07/20 @ 10am local time. 10/22/18 | Nashville, TN

10/23/18 | Knoxville, TN

10/25/18 | Memphis, TN

10/28/18 | Birmingham, AL

10/30/18 | Hollywood, FL

10/31/18 | Orlando, FL — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) July 16, 2018

In addition to this list of US tour dates, Marilyn Manson will also be playing the famous New Orleans Voodoo Festival, which is going on between his Memphis, Tennessee and Birmingham, Alabama shows. Voodoo Festival goes from October 26-28 and will also feature Childish Gambino, Mumford and Sons, Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, A Perfect Circle and numerous other acts.

Although fans were mostly pleased to see the tour dates pop up, a number of fans were also beckoning for a European tour, which Mason at this time hasn’t responded to. Marilyn Manson is currently touring in support of his most recent album Heaven Upside Down, which was released in October of 2017.

Heaven Upside Down featured a brutal debut single titled “We Know Where You F**king Live” which featured extremely heavy guitars and a chainsaw-like chorus exclaiming the title of the song screamed at the top of Manson’s lungs. Subsequent singles for the album included “Kill4Me” and “Tattooed In Reverse.”

The album received mostly positive reviews from critics including 4-star reviews in The Boston Globe and Alternative Press.

Consequence of Sound gave Heaven Upside Down a grade of “B” in their review of the album and had a lot of kind words, not only for the record, but also for Marilyn Manson himself.

This is a record that should please both the Hot Topic kiddie-creep contingent and Manson’s more seasoned and sophisticated fans sonically. Lyrically, it captures a lot of his oddball charm, too — his humor and stream-of-consciousness thought process (read any recent interview), his propensity for puns and weird wordplay, his bravado and bodaciousness, and his fetishistic outlook on life and politics. The guy is complex; that’s for sure.

The 2017 album currently holds a Metacritic score of 71/100, which indicates generally favorable reviews. Heaven Upside Down was Marilyn Manson’s tenth full length studio album in his career, which spans more than 25 years.