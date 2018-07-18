Green Bay Packers Listed As Potential Landing Spot For Le’Veon Bell In Free Agency

Green Bay could end up being a potential landing spot for running back Le'Veon Bell next offseason.

Le’Veon Bell has been the talk of the NFL over the past couple of days after reports began breaking that he is likely playing his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two sides have been trying to work out a long-term extension, but they could not agree on compensation. Now, the star running back will have a chance to test the open free agency market next offseason.

Since the reports began coming out about Bell, many media outlets have been speculating about what teams could be potential landing spots for him next offseason. One team has become an extremely intriguing possibility.

According to an article published by NFL Spin Zone, the Green Bay Packers could end up being one of the top landing spots for Bell in free agency.

Green Bay has a few different talented running backs to choose from on their roster. Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones, and Jamaal Williams are all projected to get carries this season. Bell may not seem like the best investment, but imagining an offense with Bell and Aaron Rodgers would give opposing defenses nightmares.

Last season with the Steelers, Bell ended up carrying the football 321 times for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers and Le'Veon Bell failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension before today's franchise tag deadline. https://t.co/wRfqDKPOcq pic.twitter.com/YHe6E41qdG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 16, 2018

Those numbers would give Mike McCarthy and the Packers’ offense a threat that they haven’t had in years. They would be able to pound the football on the ground, which would open up the passing game for Rodgers. Green Bay would also see Rodgers and Bell work well together through the air, as Bell is one of the best receivers at the running back position.

At 26 years old, Bell is in the prime of his career and is expecting a major pay raise. Pittsburgh was not willing to pay him the money he wanted, but Green Bay might just be willing to make that move.

Brian Gutekunst took a new approach to free agency this offseason for the Packers. He was aggressive in free agency, which isn’t something the Packers are known for. Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson were the teams two biggest signings.

While the Packers are certainly one of the most intriguing landing spots for Bell, almost every team in the NFL would like to sign a running back with his talent. Green Bay may not be willing to spend as much money as other teams will be open to throwing at Bell.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and predictions about where Bell might end up signing. There is still a chance he could remain with the Steelers, but right now it appears that free agency will be entertaining.