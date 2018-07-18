Lyft Driver Accused Of Rape Is Facing Charges

A man living illegally in the US is accused of committing serial rape while driving for the ride-sharing service, Lyft.

A male suspect in Northern California has been charged with allegedly raping a woman he picked up while providing a ride to the possible victim. It is reported on Star Tribune that the man is actually a driver for Lyft. Those who are unfamiliar with the company can fine out more information regarding the ride-share service on the Lyft website. This business is one of the largest ride-sharing services in the nation. The on-demand transportation company functions some what like a taxi service where users can download the app to their smart phone and request a ride to their destination for a typically small fee. Initially, the 36-year-old man was charged with impersonating a Lyft driver.

Kate Margolis, the spokesperson for Lyft informed journalists that the company is investigating the occurrence as well as this man’s work history. Apparently the suspected rapist, Orlando Vilchez Lazo, did in fact work for Lyft. Margolis stated that it is believed Lazo “fraudulently represented himself” when he applied for the job. The company has not yet made a statement as to how Lazo passed the background portion of the application process. Which reporters are finding shocking, as according to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), Lazo has been living in the United States illegally.

This file booking photo released by the San Francisco Police Department shows Orlando Vilchez Lazo. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Tuesday, July 17, 2018, it plans to deport Orlando Vilchez Lazo to his native Peru if he is released from custody. San Francisco Police Department / AP Images

ICE has spoken to the San Francisco’s Sheriffs Department about detaining Mr. Lazo for federal immigration custory if he is possibly to be released from jail, says the Star Tribune. However, officials believe the request from ICE may be ignored, due to the sanctuary city policy inside San Francisco barring any local authorities from cooperating with some, if not most, deportation efforts. Despite this, ICE says that it plans to deport Lazo, a native to Peru, if he is released from law enforcement custody amid these charges.

Just last week this man was arrested on multiple allegations, four of which include felony rape. There was a 4.2 million dollar bail in place for Lazo, who was scheduled to appear in court just yesterday. Federal immigration authorities are calling this suspect an alleged serial rapist, accused of preying on his victims by posing as a trust worthy Lyft driver.

Lfy said Tuesday that it found no evidence that any of the rapes occurred while the suspect was on duty with the company; however the company continues to investigate. The San Francisco district attorney’s office stated Tuesday that it will also be investigating Lazo’s work history moving forward. No further updates on this case have been released just yet.