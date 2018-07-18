Graphic Trump Beheading Painting Incites Anger At One Grand Gallery’s ‘F*** You Mr. President’ Exhibit

A gruesome depiction of the beheading of President Donald Trump has incited anger, leading to the image being removed from the art exhibition.

Portland, Oregon is known for their far-leaning liberals. However, it appears that one art gallery took things too far with their latest exhibit titled “F*ck You Mr. President.” The content of the art exhibit is pretty self-explanatory. From images depicting Trump as Hitler to a sweater that says “F*ck Donald Trump,” it displayed everything anti-Trump for anyone who wanted to stop by.

However, one image in particular struck a nerve with the general public, and later on social media, reported Heavy. A giant window painting on a street-facing window offended many people, likely for its graphic and gory imaging. The painting depicted someone with a knife slitting Trump’s throat, as another hand held his head in place. Blood is seen spewing from the nose and neck, and at the bottom left is a not-so-subtle “F*ck Trump” lettering.

It appears that a man named Brett Hart was the first one to post a photo of the painting to Facebook, saying “Wow! Saw this today on se 10th, man! Is that sending a peaceful tolerance message, if you have small children imagine the conversation this is gonna be…. #kidsdonotneedthiscrap!”

And like wildfire, the photo made the rounds on Facebook and Twitter. And as more people saw the image, the more the outrage grew.

The One Grand art gallery in Portland has taken down an illustration depicting a knife to the throat of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump after receiving “threats”. We just spoke with the gallery founder who put it up — told me “People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family” pic.twitter.com/qw53aI8b9m — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) July 17, 2018

One Grand Gallery didn’t want to back down so easily, however, and reportedly posted the painting on their Facebook with the caption, “The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony.” However, the gallery deleted the post later on.

Eventually, the backlash became too much. The owner took down the painting, as they noted that “Yeah, but people that are responding, are responding with such anger and violence. People want the gallery to go up in flames with my family.” Also, the man mentioned that their landlord requested the image be taken down. In addition to negative reviews and tons of criticism, some said that they were going to contact the Secret Service over the alleged threat being made against the president’s life.

Additionally, the owner supposedly didn’t even want to show their face when they were being interviewed by Fox12.

Breitbart added that the image, since it was posted on a street-facing window, was visible to the general public, including children. Not only that, the words “F*ck Trump” were clearly visible to anybody walking or driving by the gallery.

The Portland Police spokesman Christopher Burley was not aware of any calls to the police about the painting. The Secret Service was also contacted for comments, but so far it’s unknown whether they will be investigating the painting.