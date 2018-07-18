Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Zimbabwe hope to survive after falling behind in the five-match series 0-2, while Pakistan will use the potentially series-clinching match to prepare for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe have been no match for visiting Pakistan over the first two games go their five-match one day international cricket series that opened last week in Zimbabwe. But the hosts will have one chance to turn the series around when the two sides meet in the third ODI, as CricInfo reports, on Wednesday, in a match that will live stream, from Bulawayo.

In the second match, Pakistan one again rolled to an easy win over the injury-depleted Zimbabwe side, using a sparkling 117, per CricInfo, from Fakhar Zaman to plow to a nine-wicket win, easily chasing down a modest total of 194 by the hosts with 84 balls to spare.

Usman Khan tallied a four-wicket haul on Pakistan’s way to bowling out their hosts with four balls to spare, and Hasan Ali claimed there more as the Pakistan bowling corps made a meal of the struggling Zimbabwe batsmen. For the hosts, Captain Hamilton Masakadza rebounded from a sorry seven in the opening ODI match, as Inquisitr reported, to compile a respectable half-century. The veteran scored 59 out of the third spot in the order, on 79 balls.

Peter Moore also managed an even 50 for Zimababwe, needing 86 deliveries to get there. But the duo comprised the only real batting threat for the host nation.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Central Africa Time on Wednesday, July 18, at Queens Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 12:15 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 12:45 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the third ODI match between heavily favored Pakistan and hist Zimbabwe at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:15 a.m. Pacific.

Fakhar Zaman scored 117 for Pakistan in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. Hannah Peters / Getty Images

Here are the teams for the third ODI, as projected by CricInfo.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Chari, 2 Chamu Chibhabha, 3 Hamilton Masakadza (captain), 4 Tarisai Musakanda, 5 Peter Moor, 6 Ryan Murray (wicketkeeper), 7 Donald Tiripano, 8 Liam Roche, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Asif Ali, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 7 Shadab Khan/Yasir Shah, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Mohammad Amir/Junaid Khan, 11 Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza led the way for the losing side with 59 in the second ODI. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan third ODI clash live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should know that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should go to Sony Six to view the match.

To watch a live stream of the action in the third of five Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan meetings of the ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.