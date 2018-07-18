Meghan Markle’s Dad Says He’s Thinking About Going To Kensington Palace To See His Daughter Again

Thomas Markle said that he's willing to fly to the U.K. in a month or two to see Meghan again, but it's hard to know if the trip would change his relationship with his daughter.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, has said something remarkable in a recent interview with The Sun. He says that he’s seriously considering flying from his home in Mexico to the U.K. to see his daughter again. This comes coupled with his declaration that he’ll stop giving interviews if Meghan simply speaks to him, according to the Inquisitr. This is what Thomas said about the matter.

“If I chose in a month, or couple of months, to go to En­g­land — I want to see my daughter. I’m thinking about it…. I don’t care whether she is pissed off at me or not.”

Thomas also added that “I’m not going to wave flags and make a fool of my­self. I’d find a hotel room and try to reach them.” But this begs the question of whether it’ll make a difference to the royals, including Meghan, if Thomas is nearby or in a different country. The family has been maintaining radio silence towards the estranged father, with seemingly no end in sight.

People can’t seem to be able to figure out Thomas’ true intentions. Is he really that desperate to speak to his daughter again? Or is he enjoying the media attention? Is he using the opportunity to make tons of cash? Or is he just simply a dad who feels like he’s lost his daughter forever, and doesn’t care what it takes to see her and talk to her again?

If Thomas really does go to the U.K., and more specifically, if he does turn up at Kensington Palace, it appears that the consensus is that security would keep him away from any of the members of the royal family, detailed Bravo.

Thomas Markle 'begs Meghan and Harry to get in touch as he fears he may die soon' https://t.co/9wkkQ25qYW pic.twitter.com/4xPN19vjX9 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 15, 2018

But one thing would be for sure: Thomas would likely be closely followed by more paparazzi and media outlets if he indeed makes the trip to England. It would further cast a bigger spotlight on the broken relationship between the Duchess and her father, which is hard to imagine considering that Thomas has been giving interviews left and right.

Thomas Markle Tells Royals He's Not Going to Stop Talking 'Til They Talk to Him https://t.co/cLFHoDkXrS — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2018

Some find Thomas’ tactics to be like emotional blackmail, as The Loop pointed out. Especially his statement that “I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?” could be construed as such. But at the same time, Thomas is 73 years old and just underwent heart surgery, so his state of health has declined significantly since Meghan last saw him.

Nobody knows for certain what’s really going on, other than Thomas himself. But if his threat is true that he’ll continue to talk to the media unless he hears from his daughter, we may all be hearing much more from Thomas in the near future.