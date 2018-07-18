‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Admits Guilt, Jennifer Has Questions For JJ

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a ton of uncertainty in Salem, and that some characters will have to answer questions they may not want to reveal the answers to.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will be wracked with guilt after she and Victor conspired together to try an help Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) gain sole custody of his son Tate. As Days of our Lives fans watched, Victor hired someone to plant drugs in JJ’s house, where his baby mama, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) has been staying.

However, JJ (Casey Moss) took the fall for Theresa during the custody hearing, and she ended up with sole custody of the little boy. Now, Eve will admit to Chloe what she did, and how she is partly responsible for Brady losing custody of his beloved son.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will have a lot of questions for her son, JJ. It seems that she will be determined to find out how the drugs ended up in his apartment, as he has been clean and sober for a very long time. In addition, JJ’s life has been turned upside down as of late with Lani and her baby, and now the fallout from taking the blame for the drugs in his home.

Theresa has custody of Tate but the fight is far from over. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/YNH5cHCooZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 17, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will lash out at Theresa for everything that occurred with the custody hearing. It could be the last showdown between Victor and Theresa, who have had a rocky relationship for years.

Meanwhile, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) will try to help keep Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) spirits up as he waits impatiently for news about whether or not he can have surgery that could restore his eyesight. Days of our Lives fans will see the group try to buck up Steve during a very difficult time in his life. Meanwhile, his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be dealing with her guilt over hiding her involvement with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

As many fans will remember, Kayla had to work with Stefan to get him to allow Steve the technology from his company that would give him his eyesight back. Kayla was forced to spy on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in hopes of getting dirt on her after she shot and killed Stefan’s mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.