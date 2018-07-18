‘The Princess Bride’ Receives Glorious Criterion Collection Blu-Ray Release

Plus more Criterion release news for this October.

The Criterion Collection is keeping cinema fans with open wallets between now and November, with a slew of rock-solid releases bound to adorn the shelves of collectors across the country. One notable title within that list is the 1984 Rob Reiner film The Princess Bride.

As is being reported on The Digital Bits, The Princess Bride is getting the Criterion treatment with a 4K remaster as well as receiving a new gorgeous cover, designed by Angela Rizza. There will also be a solid batch of special features for the upcoming Criterion Collection release, which is now officially slated for October 30, 2018.

According to The Criterion Collection, where the new cover for The Princess Bride can also be seen, the release will include a “new 4K digital transfer, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray,” As well as audio commentary from director Rob Reiner, as well as actors Billy Crystal and Peter Falk. It also contains an audiobook reading of the novel by Rob Reiner, new interviews, a video-diary narrated by actor Cary Elwes, and many more to keep fans busy. It also will contain an essay by author Sloan’s Crosely. The Blu-Ray version will contain screenplays for the film in a “lavishly illustrated, cloth bound book.”

The Princess Bride Criterion Collection Blu-Ray release carries a price tag of $31.96 as of the time of this writing.

Other Criterion Collection releases slated for October include the films Eight Hours Don’t Make A Day, Shampoo, and The Naked Prey. Another title which has gotten horror fans buzzing is the announcement of Sisters, a horror film directed by Brian DePalma.

Also, a potential top-shelf release for Criterion collectors will be dropping on November 20, as Criterion is releasing a comprehensive set of Ingmar Bergman classics which will feature 39 feature-films and a 248-page book on the filmmaker’s legacy. It will retail for $299 but is currently being sold at a discount on the official site.

The Criterion Collection has been a name synonymous with prestigious and controversial film for decades. Founded in 1984, the collection is known for being uncompromising in terms of quality for their releases, often having the director of a film oversee the restoration and transfer process.

Home to a wide array of classics both old and new, The Criterion Collection is home to such films as 12 Angry Men, Pan’s Labyrinth, Mulholland Drive, Dazed and Confused, and Dr. Strangelove. The Princess Bride will be release No. 948 for The Criterion Collection, as it edges closer and closer to entry No. 1000.