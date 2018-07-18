Disney Theme Parks Now Selling Instagrammable Unicorn Treats

Theme park guests on both coasts can now indulge in magical unicorn deserts.

Anyone who is a fan of Disney and sugary snacks might be interested to find out that the Happiest Place on Earth is bringing theme park guests new iridescent confections in the form of shiny white cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, and various other tasty deserts. Insider reported that Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. are both rolling out these shiny sweets filled with flavors such as passion fruit and mango.

For instance, at Disneyland Resort, guests can be served unicorn cupcakes covered in sprinkles and topped with a spiraling gold unicorn horn in true sparkly fashion, with brightly colored frosting. These bright, festive colors are paired with flavors that are just as bursting withe zesty tropical fruit fillings. The champagne mouse atop Disney’s unicorn snacks is made from decadent tri-colored white chocolate flavors. Coffee House at the Disneyland Hotel will also have these treats available for indulgence. But these sugary delights can be found outside the resorts as well.

Inside the parks, locations such as Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream and Fiddler, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park, and Fifer and Practical Cafe at Disney California Adventure Park will also be serving up unicorn cakes and goodies.

A wide array of unicorn snacks are not all of the confectionery art works being dished out to park and resort goers. Disney has also brought mermaid cupcakes to the menus that Ariel herself likely cannot resist. This cupcake is a cute variety of pastel rainbow colors in both wildberry and lemonade flavors. Mermaid tails will decorate the top of the cupcakes, as well as pearl sprinkles and buttercream icing.

More Instagrammable sweets in the unicorn design are items such as the ganache pop. These tiny snacks come equipped with itsy-bitsy unicorn horns and winky eyes, fashioned on a stick. Guests can also order the Minnie Mouse cupcake, which comes topped with mouse ears. That cupcake has cotton candy marshmallow filling and raspberry buttercream icing, also with pearl sprinkles.

In the past, Disney parks have released other sugary goodies such as the much-loved rose gold churros and the rose gold Minnie cupcakes. The rose gold churros proved to be a huge smash hit among guests, cites the Daily Mail. These pretty pink, sparkly churros were strawberry flavored to match with the coloring. Up for grabs at Castle Churro Cart outside of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, the churros were dusted with edible pink glitter. Early this year, the parks were going all in on rose-gold-colored deserts.