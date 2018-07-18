Iggy Azalea Reveals ‘Pants Dilemma’ And Flaunts Backside In High Cut Pink Underwear

Iggy Azalea went to Power 106 in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote her raunchy new single “Kream.” The rapper looked terrific in her outfit, but she had a dilemma when trying to choose what to wear.

Azalea shared her clothing woes on her Instagram story today ahead of her appearance at the radio station. The “Fancy” singer posted a video of herself wearing a shoulder-baring white crop top and a pair of high cut blush colored underwear and cute sandals. She wrote atop the video, “@Power106 I am having a pants dilemma and I’m on my way.” She put three tired side emojis after her statement. In the video, she also apologized to the station for being late.

Earlier in the day, though, she revealed she’d stayed up late having a conversation and had extreme trouble getting herself together for the day. Eventually, she got up, and decided to wear a long, blonde wig, and then slowly figured out her outfit.

The next video, Azalea wore a figuring hugging pair of blush colored lace-up flared pants that showed off her incredibly toned midriff and impossibly round behind. The pants also displayed her tiny waist and rounded hips to perfection. In her Instagram story video, she declared, “much better with pants.”

Hi @power_106 ???? A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

???? A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

Eventually, she arrived at the station to promote “Kream,” and she posted three hot pictures of herself outside in front of the location in her perfect outfit with the long wig and fabulous makeup.

The music video for “Kream” focuses heavily on Azalea’s famous backside, and it’s brought rumors she’s gone under the knife to enhance her behind back to the forefront. In fact, some of the clips appear to show irregularities that some fans believe are the implants.

However, the rapper denied plastic surgery of any kind in 2013, according to a report from the Daily Mail. She told Sway Calloway on Sway In The Morning, “Everything is mine. Of course, the butt is mine. I heard it’s not a real butt, I’ve heard it’s a number of things. I heard sometimes it’s my underpants. I heard it’s implants. All kinds of crazy stuff. It’s my flesh, it’s my butt.”

So far, Azalea hasn’t readdressed the rumors since her newest music dropped. She has, however, posted plenty of videos of herself practicing her twerking skills in preparation for the video.

Azalea’s new album, Surviving the Summer, has a release date of August 3, which was delayed.