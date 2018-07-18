Javi Marroquin Reveals Whether Or Not His Pregnant Girlfriend Will Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s life has changed drastically over the past year. The reality TV dad ended one relationship with Briana DeJesus, and started a new one with his currently girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Now, the couple are expecting a baby together.

According to a July 17 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom 2 fans won’t get to see Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Lauren Comeau play out on Teen Mom 2, as he reveals that his baby mama doesn’t want to be on the reality TV series.

“She doesn’t want to be on camera. She deals with a lot of the social media extent of it,” Javi told the outlet. Lauren’s refusal to appear on Teen Mom 2 means that viewers won’t get to see Comeau interact with Marroquin’s former wife and first baby mama, Kailyn Lowry.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau held a gender reveal party over the weekend and found out that they were expecting a baby boy. However, Javi says that Kailyn did not congratulate him and his pregnant girlfriend on having a son.

In addition, Teen Mom 2 fans watched Javi Marroquin try to reconcile with ex-girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, during the latest episode of the MTV series. Marroquin told DeJesus that he had someone that would move to Delaware with him, but that he didn’t want to “settle.” Many fans believed that he was talking about Lauren Comeau, and called him out about it in social media.

“If I want to fill that void I can, but I’m not settling. I’m here for you. If I wanted to settle I could, I don’t. No one makes me feel like you make me feel,” he told Briana during this week’s brand new episode.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau originally dated in July 2017. However, by September of 2017 the couple had split. Javi then began dating Briana, and the two ended their relationship in early 2018. By March 2018 Marroquin and Comeau had rekindled their romance, and stunned fans in May when they announced that they were expecting a child together.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has also revealed that he plans to propose to Lauren Comeau in the near future. However, the Teen Mom 2 dad says that he and his pregnant girlfriend are planning to focus on their little bundle of joy for now, and that they will plan their future together in the coming months.