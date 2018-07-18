Kim Kardashian Poses In Lingerie As She Promotes New Kimoji Perfume

Kim Kardashian is working hard to promote her brand new line of perfume, which have a peach and cherry scent, and are inspired by her Kimojis, her own personal line of emojis.

According to a July 17 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week to promote the new scents, and she did so by posing with the fruit shaped perfume bottles while wearing nothing but lingerie.

Kardashian is seen in the social media posts wearing only a nude colored bra and underwear set. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also rocks a wet hair look as her long, dark locks fall down to her waist in waves. Kim’s new fragrance bottles are sitting next to her in the snapshot. The reality star is seemingly sitting on her kitchen counter with a coffee maker and multiple Nespresso pods sitting next to her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently headed to Beautycon 2018 to promote her cosmetics and new perfumes. During an interview at the convention, the mother-of-three revealed that she has strict cell phone rules for her children, claiming that she doesn’t allow her kids to use their phones anytime they want.

Kardashian also revealed that she has talked to a child psychologist about many parenting issues, including technology, and revealed that she’ll continue to monitor her kids screen time.

“I think, especially for kids in their minds — and they’re so fragile and so young — that there has to be rules of maybe not sleeping with the phone right next to you. I communicate with a child psychologist that runs the [Child] Mind Institute in New York and he talks about social media all the time.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian also opened up about her own childhood. Although she and her siblings didn’t have cellphones, she says that her parents limited their phone time on the house phone.

“I remember growing up, [with] our home phone, I had rules. There were phone hours. And so there should be cell-phone hours. You should never sleep by your phone. [For kids], maybe the phones are in the kitchen so that when they wake up they have breakfast with the family and then they get their phones.”

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have some strict rules for their children, daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 6 months, as they continue to grow older.