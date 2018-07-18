Kate Upton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump At All Star Game With Justin Verlander

Just days after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Justin Verlander, 35, Kate Upton, 26, hit the red carpet with him at the MLB All-Star Game and showed off her tiny baby bump in public for the first time.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her husband before the game in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday with her 5.9 million followers. She sore a sleek white pantsuit with a black camisole underneath. The jacket conveniently had one button to accommodate her small but growing little baby bump. Upton accessorized her look with adorable cat eye sunglasses, matching heels, and hoop earrings. She pulled her blonde locks into a messy updo with strands framing her face.

Her husband, a Houston Astros pitcher, wore a suit with green checks, a white button up and sunglasses. Together they made quite a cute pair, and it is easy to imagine the couple next year at this time with a new baby in tow.

Upton captioned the image, “#MLB #AllStarGame with @justinverlander!”

When the model announced her pregnancy, she announced the happy news on her social media, Inquisitr reported. She wrote, “#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander.” Verlander reposted her announcement, and also said, “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Last year Verlander and Upton tied the knot in Italy just two days after the Houston Astros won the World Series. Before they got engaged, the couple dated for three years.

Verlander talked about how they got together, and he said, “We met back when I was involved in a video game shoot, MLB 2K12. Honestly, the relationship just blossomed over the years. We were friends for a long time and then we finally decided — let’s give this a shot.”

They do their best to support each other although Verlander admitted that during the Major League Baseball season it can get tough to find enough time together.

Upton rose to fame in 2001 when she first appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Since appearing on her first cover, Upton enjoyed covers on the iconic magazine in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

It looks like they are both thrilled to be expecting a baby sometime soon. Best wishes on a happy and healthy pregnancy and delivery.