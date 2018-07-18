Kim Basinger Reveals That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Have Already Selected Their Wedding Party

Kim's daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, will be in the bridal party.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already moving along quite quickly in their wedding plans.

Though the couple have yet to set a date and venue (or at least release that information to the public), Bieber and Baldwin have already picked the bridal party. During an appearance at the Last Chance for Animals protest in Los Angeles, Hailey’s aunt, Kim Basinger, dished on her niece’s upcoming nuptials, even giving out a few important details like who is going to be in the star-studded wedding party.

“[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

Basinger was also asked a few other questions including what she thinks of Hailey’s fiancee, Justin Bieber. And though she doesn’t know him very well, Kim had nothing but good things to say about the pop star.

“I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild,” the 64-year-old dished.

Kim Basinger met Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, back in 1990 on the set of the movie The Marrying Man.E! Online shares that the couple tied the knot three years later and the couple had one daughter, Ireland Basinger Baldwin, together. Basinger and Baldwin were married for 13 years before they filed for divorce in 2001. The divorce was finalized a year later and both Alec and Kim were awarded joint custody of their daughter.

And since news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s split broke, the public has been trying to get any and every detail that they can regarding the upcoming wedding. According to US Weekly, the couple want their wedding to be small and very private and intimate. Allegedly, they have not yet set a spot for the wedding but a source close to the couple thinks that they could wed in Bieber’s native country of Canada.

“Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

Of course, the pair became engaged a few weeks ago while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. Soon after, Justin penned a lengthy Instagram post, sweetly calling Baldwin the love of his life.