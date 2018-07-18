Man Dies From Accidental Stab Wound To The Groin While Carrying A Sword Down The Stairs

Today, in a freak accident with an unsheathed sword, a young man died due to a stab wound to his groin. Emergency personnel were unable, despite valiant efforts, to stop the bleeding from the self-inflicted wound. This Virginia man impaled himself, reports the New York Post.

The 28-year-old victim’s name has not been released to the public. What is known is that shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2018, this gentleman descended the stairs in his home on the 900 block of Marcus drive off Old Oyster Point Road in the area of Abbington Landing Apartments. New Port News spoke with Brandon Maynard, the police spokesperson and master police officer, regarding the incident. It is stated that this man was pronounced dead from the groin stab wound at 5:25 p.m. at the scene. According to police who spoke with WTKR radio station, the weapon was in the victim’s hands only seconds before the stabbing occurred.

There were apparently witnesses at the home during the time in which the man accidentally impaled himself. Witnesses informed authorities and emergency medics of what had occurred, confirming that this man had in fact been coming down the stairs, wielding the sword. They did not inform police during the eyewitness investigation as to why the man was brandishing the weapon.

Boonsoung Sittipaisal sharpens a sword’s blade at his workshop on December 19, 2017 in Lampang, Thailand. The craft of sword making is dying in Thailand and Boontan Sittipaisal is one of the country’s remaining people who are still making the dah, a Burmese word that means ‘blade.’ Brent Lewin / Getty Images

Earlier this year, during the last week of May, another young man passed away due to a self inflicted injury, although this 17-year-old’s accidental suicide was caused by a different type of weapon, and one more commonly associated with deadly accidents. A Des Moines teenager accidentally shot and killed himself inside his car on May 28, 2018. Authorities told reporters at Des Moines Registrar that the victim in that case had been sitting inside his car with the handgun, and the firearm went off accidentally when he attempted to move it. James Shorter was the boy’s name. At least two of his relatives were nearby when the gun tragically went off, Sgt. Joe Frentress told journalists at that time. Emergency officials rushed Shorter to Mercy Medical Center to try and stop the bleeding from the self-inflicted gunshot wound to his neck. Frentress told officials that the boy died during surgery. It was not reported publicly by police how the young man attained the firearm.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that the total number of deaths caused each year due to accidental injuries is around 146,571, and there are 30.8 million visits to emergency rooms each year for unintentional injuries.