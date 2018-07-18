Farrah Abraham Is Not Dating Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Michael Turnbull

Farrah Abraham and Michael Turnbull were recently spotted getting cutesy with each other.

A recent report suggested that Farrah Abraham — Teen Mom OG star, adult entertainment entrepreneur, and wannabe pro wrestler but not really — and Michael Turnbull of The Bachelorette were getting cozy at a private party in Los Angeles, California.

And because nothing is real unless it’s on the Internet, the rumors began swirling that they could be the new power couple of the reality television world.

The couple even made it official on an Instagram Story, or so we all thought.

Now, however, one of the parties involved is confirming that, despite their actions, the happy couple is neither happy nor a couple. Wait a minute…

According to the Daily Mail, Turnbull made clear that he and Farrah Abraham are “just friends.”

He even took to Instagram to post the story in his Instastory.

His claim, of course, goes directly against the two getting very “hands on” with one another at the Waldorf Astoria over the weekend, and uploading their sexy escapades to Instagram.

There may be a good reason for Turnbull’s denials: he’s about to go on a new dating show, Game of Love — which will air on Netflix — and any appearance of a girlfriend will “throw” the interest of the viewing audience.

According to the outlet, the new show featuring Turnbull — but not featuring Farrah Abraham — will show the popular Australian going on dates with 12 women who will compete for his love (so, basically, The Bachelorette).

But there’s a twist: the ladies featured are not the standard “reality show” types, but are from the “upper echelons” of society. (So Abraham falls in that category?)

What’s more, Turnbull is being pitched as Australia’s “Most Eligible Bachelor.”

Turnbull — who initially rose to fame on The Bachelorette in 2015 but returned to notoriety with his appearance on this year’s Bachelor in Paradise — will be filming the show in the United States.

For her part, Abraham has been in the news for a completely different reason. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rumors that had hit the blogosphere this week involved the Teen Mom OG star becoming a professional wrestler. This got real professional wrestlers — like Paige — in their feelings. However, World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic said that Farrah Abraham wasn’t being pursued for the wrestling ring to be a fighter — but rather, to be a “ring valet” or an ambassador of sorts, which is very different than being a professional wrestler.